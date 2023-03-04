DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — An American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) leader from Chicagoland is asking the City of Danville for a traffic stop study. Edwin Yohnka wants to address how people are being pulled over.

Lloyd Randle, a former alderman, has been working to bring the idea to the city for months.

That’s because he feels Black people are getting pulled over more.

He looked into IDOT’s numbers about those traffic stops. In 2021, 61% of total traffic stops were African Americans. 37% white and 2.1% Hispanics or Latinos.

The Census shows 33.8% of Danville’s population is Black.

On Saturday, leaders and community members gathered at the Danville Area Community College (DACC) to meet and discuss their thoughts.

“I think the key here is just empowering people with information, knowledge, facts, some strategy that allows them to move forward and try to make that change,” Yohnka said. “It’s okay to ask for meetings, to ask for information, to ask for feedback.”

He said moving forward to make that change, he wants to see the community advocate for more conversation with police officers and city officials.

With the election coming up, Yohnka knows it’s also key to ask the candidates where they stand on issues like these.