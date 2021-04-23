ACLU calls on Effingham High School to change policy regarding headwear

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — ACLU is asking Effingham High School to change their policy regarding headwear. This comes after they said a student of color was punished for wearing a durag.

In a news release, officials said the student, Colin Marschewski, “was confronted by school personnel and asked to remove his durag.” They continued to say, “Colin did so, despite other students in the overwhelmingly white facility being allowed to wear items like baseball caps and bandanas.”

Officials said lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois sent out a letter to the Effingham Board of Education. In the letter, ACLU said the incident was discriminatory.