ILLINOIS — Monday, Jim Acklin filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections because of fake newspapers.

He says the Chicago Political Action Committee illegally coordinated with Citizens for Brad Holbrook to pay for an imitation newspaper used in an ad against him.

Acklin released this statement: “It’s one thing for this Chicago PAC to smear me with lies and inaccuracies, but you can’t break state laws and that is exactly what this group has done.”