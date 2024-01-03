CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new study from University of Illinois researchers suggests that acetaminophen use during pregnancy may be linked to language delays in early childhood.

Acetaminophen is used in brands like TYLENOL to treat mild to moderate aches and pains. Studies show that up to 65% of pregnant women in North America and Europe have taken the pain reliever.

As part of the Illinois Kids Development Study, U of I graduate student Megan Woodbury led the research alongside principal investigator and comparative biosciences professor emerita Susan Schantz. Woodbury is now a postdoctoral researcher at Northeastern University in Boston.

“The previous studies had only asked pregnant people at most once a trimester about their acetaminophen use,” Woodbury said. “But with IKIDS, we talked to our participants every four to six weeks during pregnancy and then within 24 hours of the kid’s birth, so we had six time points during pregnancy.”

The study involved nearly 300 two-year-old children. Using the MacArthur-Bates Communicative Development Inventories, researchers asked parents to report on several facets of their child’s language skills.

“We wanted to collect data at that age because it’s the period called ‘word explosion,’ when kids are just adding words every day to their vocabulary,” Schantz said.

Parents assessed their child’s language complexity and the average length of their longest three utterances. They also measured their child’s vocabulary by choosing words their child had used from a list of 680 words.

The vast majority of children returned for further studies at age 3. Parents were once again asked to assess their child’s language skills, as well as compare them to those of their peers. Some parents, primarily of male children, reported poorer language development comparatively.

The analysis determined that this discrepancy was linked with acetaminophen use during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy. Findings did not suggest that first trimester acetaminophen usage correlated to any decrease in language skills.

The study also did not find that language complexity scores were affected by acetaminophen use during pregnancy. Though, Woodbury said that increased usage — particularly in the third trimester — seemed to lead to lower vocabulary scores and shorter utterance lengths in two-year-old children.

In fact, the study found that by age two, two vocabulary words were missing for every third trimester use of acetaminophen.

“This suggests that if a pregnant person took acetaminophen 13 times — or once per week — during the third trimester of that pregnancy, their child might express 26 fewer words at age 2 than other children that age,” Woodbury said.

“Hearing is developing in the second trimester, but language development is already starting in the third trimester before the baby is even born,” Schantz said.

The researchers said that until the findings are tested in larger studies, pregnant women should still take acetaminophen for fevers or serious pain and discomfort.

“There aren’t other options for people to take when they really need them,” Schantz said. “But perhaps people should use more caution when turning to the drug to treat minor aches and pains.”

The study was published in the Pediatric Research journal in December.