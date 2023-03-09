CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hudson family is turning their shared passion for home design and renovations into a family business with their company ACE Homes.

The husband and wife duo stopped by the WCIA 3 Morning Show with their daughter to talk about their new venture.

The couple said they’ve been doing home renovations on the side for themselves and friends for a long time and decided now is the time to expand and help others.

Alyssa Hudson said their goal is to help families love where they live.

The couple’s daughter, Everleigh, helped choose the name ACE Homes.

“It’s our family name. Alyssa, Clayton, and Everleigh.” She said.

Alyssa focuses more on the design and Clayton works on the construction.

Clayton said it’s nice to see a project from start to finish after working in maintenance.

“We really work good together. She’s been great at designing and getting everything ready. It’s been a fun time because it’s kind of different.” Clayton said.

Alyssa added seeing their client’s reaction has been fun.

She said, “We start from the consultation, getting to know them, getting to know their goals for their home. I put together a 3-D rendering so they can see the final vision, then he goes in and does the construction, and then we come in at the end and we kind of decorate and do all the final touches.”

You can find ACE Homes on social media.