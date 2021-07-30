Accused rapist in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Urbana was in court today.

32-year old Kevin Finley was read his charges today at the Champaign County Courthouse. He’s accused of an aggravated criminal sexual assault with a gun. Police say Finley went into the victim’s house and attacked her when she was asleep three weeks ago. He kept interrupting the judge in court today trying to defend himself. Judge Dill called him out.

“You’ve had a hard time with speaking out of turn today, so I’m going to set your arraignment for 10 o’clock a.m. on Monday, August 2nd,” Judge Adam Dill said.

Finley has prior convictions so his bond was set at one million dollars. He will appear for arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse Monday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m.