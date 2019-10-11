Accused murderer found not guilty

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a man accused of murder not guilty Friday.

They said it couldn’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Cory Jackson was armed with a gun the night 27-year-old Martez Taylor was shot. Martez was found near the intersection of East Florida Avenue and Curtiss Drive in Urbana on Saturday, July 21, 2018, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities said, before the shooting, Taylor accidentally bumped into Campbell while at a party near the intersection where Taylor was shot. Witnesses say Campbell punched Taylor and the men started fighting.

They were separated by other party goers and Taylor left the scene shortly thereafter, getting into the backseat of a car.

Authorities say Campbell and Jackson followed and tried to forcibly remove Taylor from the vehicle. When they couldn’t get him out, they reportedly shot Taylor several times through the door. The men fled the scene.

Police said Campbell hasn’t been found.