Accused bomber attempted escape

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — An Illinois man who faces trial in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque tried to escape from custody earlier this year.

A court document filed by prosecutors says 48-year old Michael Hari tried to flee when he was being transported to a Minnesota jail. The report gives no details about the escape attempt.

Prosecutors say Hari was later moved to another Minnesota jail and placed in administrative segregation after trying to disable a security device in his cell.

Hari is the leader of a white militia group in Clarence and an alleged ringleader behind the attack at Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.

No one was injured in the bombing, which one co-defendant says was meant to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S.

Hari, and two others, are also charged with the attempted bombing of the Women’s Health Practice, in Champaign.