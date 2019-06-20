Accused bomber attempted escape

News
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — An Illinois man who faces trial in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque tried to escape from custody earlier this year.

A court document filed by prosecutors says 48-year old Michael Hari tried to flee when he was being transported to a Minnesota jail. The report gives no details about the escape attempt.

Prosecutors say Hari was later moved to another Minnesota jail and placed in administrative segregation after trying to disable a security device in his cell.

Hari is the leader of a white militia group in Clarence and an alleged ringleader behind the attack at Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.

No one was injured in the bombing, which one co-defendant says was meant to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S.

Hari, and two others, are also charged with the attempted bombing of the Women’s Health Practice, in Champaign.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER