CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company.

The design features the Belted Kingfisher bird. That design was put on socks through Strideline. Those socks were available through Target. Now, it appears they are no longer in stock.

The creator of the mascot design, Spencer Hulsey– a U of I alumna–said she was alerted about the merchandise through a Facebook message from a U of I professor. That happened in July. Until then, she was not aware of the company using her design.

Hulsey said she contacted a lawyer regarding the sale of the design and reached out to Target. So far, she hasn’t hear back from the store.

In September 2020, the U of I student senate approved the design. There is no word on if the university will implement the design. Hulsey said the next step would be for the chancellor to sign off on the design.