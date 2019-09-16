Live Now
Weekly Press Conference with Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith going over the team’s first loss of the season against EMU, along with the year’s first B1G Ten matchup this weekend facing Nebraska, plus more.

Accident ahead of construction zone kills one

News

by: , Illinois State Police District 12

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Accident

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgia man was killed in a 4-vehicle accident Sunday. It happened about 3:50 pm, on I-70 eastbound, at milepost 81.

A passenger car, pickup truck and semitruck were stopped because of backed up traffic entering a construction zone. A pickup, driven by Billy Barksdale, 69, of Gene Autry, Okla., rear-ended the passenger car which was forced into the back of the pickup truck which then rammed the back of the semi.

The driver of the passenger car, 68-year old James Barnes, Jr., of Lawrenceville, Ga., was pronounced dead at the scene. Barksdale was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.