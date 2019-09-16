Accident ahead of construction zone kills one

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgia man was killed in a 4-vehicle accident Sunday. It happened about 3:50 pm, on I-70 eastbound, at milepost 81.

A passenger car, pickup truck and semitruck were stopped because of backed up traffic entering a construction zone. A pickup, driven by Billy Barksdale, 69, of Gene Autry, Okla., rear-ended the passenger car which was forced into the back of the pickup truck which then rammed the back of the semi.

The driver of the passenger car, 68-year old James Barnes, Jr., of Lawrenceville, Ga., was pronounced dead at the scene. Barksdale was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. No other injuries were reported.