Access to Epipens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Several new laws designed to help kids with allergies passed this session including more food labeling for kids with sesame allergies and students being able to administer their own medicine in case of an emergency.

Now lawmakers are making sure every child in the state has access to that lifesaving medicine.

Thirteen year old Bailie Krause has lived with a food allergy all of her life.

“We strictly avoided everything. We didn’t eat out much, if a label said ‘may contain milk or egg,’ we avoided it. We did not take any chances. We’ve been blessed that we never had to use an auto-injector,” said Julia Krause, Bailie’s mother.

Bailie still has to have an epinephrine auto-injector in case of an emergency.

Back 2016, the manufacturer of the popular injector Epipen hiked up the price of drug.

“I think I had to pay 600 dollars to get her epipens so she can have some on her and so her school can have some. I know not every family could afford to have them and three years ago it was very upsetting and very worrisome,” Krause said.

A new a law changes the states insurance code, requiring some private companies to include injector coverage and expand access for patients.

“With the new law it is helpful to consumers because then they know they can get coverage for an auto injector that will make the delivery of the medication safe, effective easy and their child will get the medication quickly before any bad things happen.” said Dr. Dareen Siri, Midwest Allergy Sinus Asthma.



Doctors said they are confident that most people who need the injectors will be able to afford one now that the measure is law. They said on average, two kids per classroom in Illinois have an anaphylactic food allergy.