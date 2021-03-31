Academy High prepares for first ever graduation ceremony

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)–Academy high school in Champaign welcomed its inaugural class of nine students back in 2017. That first group is graduating this May.

It’s the first ever graduation the school has had. And just as the class of 2021 students helped shape the culture of the school itself, they’ll also be setting trends with their upcoming commencement.

Graduation is set to happen on May 21st at mattis park, and tickets will be passed out exclusively to immediate family members of this class. The school’s head, John Carpenter, stressed that these students have always been trail blazers for academy high.

“I think these students are going to graduate and they’re gonna look back and realize, ‘wow, we actually built this school from the ground up,” Carpenter said.

For Carpenter, and all of Academy High, it’s the crowning achievement for the school in a year where they’ve reached so many milestones.

Carpenter said he is hopeful that its first class of alumni remain involved with the school after graduating.