Abraham Lincoln statues among those flagged for review

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is well known as the Land of Lincoln, but some statues honoring the 16th President may soon be gone.

A Chicago committee flagged 41 monuments that may be considered controversial. Five statues of Abraham Lincoln were on that list.

The committee was created in response to last summer’s protests, some of which centered on statues of historical figures. Late last year, statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down.

Almost all of the 41 statues were created between 1893 and the late 1930s.