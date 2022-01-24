Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Museum welcoming new volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering people the chance to join its team of volunteers.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can start their experience by attending an orientation session on Feb. 16. The one-hour session will start at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s multi-purpose room, where potential volunteers will learn about volunteer opportunities.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional training sessions after orientation: March 2, March 9 and March 16. Each session starts at 5:30 p.m.

To register, contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services, at 217-558-8872.