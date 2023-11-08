SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission for military Veterans on Veterans Day.

On the Nov. 11 holiday, the museum will feature a memorial flame burning outside and a new exhibit honoring military service by people with Illinois ties. Military Veterans and active-duty personnel must bring a form of military ID to receive free admission. They can also bring along one additional guest at no charge.

“President Lincoln wrote that we should give ‘honor to the soldier and the sailor everywhere who bears his country’s cause.’ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to do its small part in giving that honor,” Executive Director Christina Shutt said. “We hope everyone who visits us that day will reflect on the sacrifices made by America’s Veterans.”

The new “Heroes in Our Homes” exhibit will put a focus on the sacrifices of service members. A young flyer’s bomber jacket, a victory pin and obituary, and family photos of Soldiers across generations are just some of the items that will offer attendees an opportunity to reflect and remember. A museum volunteer contributed several artifacts to the display, which will be found in the lobby of the museum’s “Ghosts of the Library” exhibit for the next six months.

(Courtesy: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum)

The memorial flame includes the emblems of America’s military branches and quotes from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “… that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”

(Courtesy: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum)

