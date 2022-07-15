SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – City leaders gathered at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Thursday to break ground on an array of solar panels to power some of the airport’s buildings and save on operating costs.

The proposed array of solar panels would take up a vacant lot on the airport’s north side, as well as on several rooftops close to the vacant lot.

The Airport calculated the array would keep the equivalent of 7 million vehicle miles driven of greenhouse gas emissions out of the air per year.

“As we look into the future, as far as what the future has for electricity locally, regionally, and nationally, it’s a perfect fit to provide this solar option, a dual option, with the existing solar utility supply for the facility,” Mark Hanna, the executive director of Springfield Airport Authority, who own the airport, said.

The panels would power three facilities, including the building for StandardAero, an airplane repair company with a Springfield office located on airport property.

“StandardAero is a significant local employer of highly skilled technicians and it is imperative we do all we can to support their efforts for growth and prosperity in our community.” Frank Vala, Chair of the Springfield Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners, said.

In case of emergencies with the power grid, StandardAero president Tony Brancato assured that his company will still run 24/7.

“We’ll be able to get power from the power company, which is important to us to be able to support our business needs and our customers,” Brancato said.

Not only will the new panels help the airport go green, but they will also help them save green, as Hanna estimates the solar array will save the airport $501,000 a year.

The Airport Authority expects the building expenses for the solar array to cost around $5.6 million. The cost will be mostly offset by state grants, and financial assistance by Balance Solar, a company that finances solar panels nationwide.

Venergy has been contracted to build and set up the solar panels.

Hanna says the array should be complete and ready to use by late October or early November.