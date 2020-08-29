Abraham Lincoln actor charged with child porn, patronizing a prostitute

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 63-year-old Freeport native George Buss, who has made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide, has been charged with child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Stephenson County Jail

Freeport Police say Buss was arrested Friday in regards to a criminal investigation which began in February.

Buss has been a professional Lincoln impersonator since 1986.

In 2018, Buss, along with Freeport native Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the Lincoln Forum in Gettysburg in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.

Of Buss’ arrest, State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) said, “The crimes George Buss stands accused of are heinous. I denounce him in the strongest of terms. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May their voices be heard and may justice be quickly served.”