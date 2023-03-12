DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Four organizations in Decatur were awarded thousands of dollars for their art programs.

Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre Production, Millikin School of Theatre and Dance Production, Barn Colony artists and Sangamon Valley High School production were each given money to help their programs, totaling about $4,000.

The Decatur Arts Council grants the money it receives from the Illinois Art Council.

“Some of them request support for a specific project, it could be to hire a visiting artist to buy some materials that they couldn’t otherwise afford, that sort of thing or just support production like a couple of them are theatre production and they need general support to make that happen,” Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director said.

There are three grant periods throughout the year.