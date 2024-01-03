ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, was the deadline for Illinois residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law to register them with the state police.

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

According to the Illinois State Police, as of this week, about 29,357 of Illinois’ 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders (about 1.22%) had registered their weapons.

Not everyone who has a FOID card owns a weapon or attachment that falls under the law.

Registration opened on Oct. 1. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identification Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Jan. 10 in response to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting in 2022, where seven were killed and 30 were injured.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.

A status hearing for one of the many cases challenging the constitutionality of the ban has been set for later this month. The judge refused to issue an injunction in that case ahead of the deadline against the registry last month.