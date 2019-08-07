Abnormally dry weather causing problems for farmers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It hasn’t rained in weeks in most of central Illionois and the extremely dry weather is making things difficult for people.

This could cause more problems in the coming months if it continues. Farmers who dealt with flooding earlier this year could be hit again if it doesn’t rain soon. They’re not the only ones dealing with issues caused by dry conditions.

According to the US drought monitor parts of Champaign, Macon, and Sangamon counties to name a few, are considered abnormally dry. If rain doesn’t come soon there could be some long lasting consequences to come.

Agrible Meteorologist Andrew Pritchard says the weather took a total shift from the heavy rain and flooding that happened earlier this year. It’s far less than ideal for crops. He says, “They’ll grow roots down into the ground and they don’t have to look very far for water when we’re having a really rainy spring. But then when that suddenly dries up and they get shallow root networks that maybe aren’t able to tap into the water that’s several inches below the surface.”

Crops need a certain amount of what’s called growing degree days for ideal and optimal growth. No rain means they aren’t maturing like they should. If this continues, crops might not be ready come harvest time.

The abnormally dry weather has far reaching affects beyond crops. Park districts are also dealing with the consequences. Derek Liebert with Urbana Park District says, “We’re doing a lot more watering of both our trees and our landscape beds. That’s increased quite a bit because of the dry weather.”

Some trees have even died. Liebert says it’s partially because of the lack of rain. They’ve had to tack on extra work to deal with the affects. He says, “Now we’re watering as frequently as once a week for our trees and putting a lot of water down as we do so. Our landscape beds are being watered more frequently.”