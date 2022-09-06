Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after she was forced into a vehicle against her will.

Illinois State Troopers learned around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday that a woman had been allegedly abducted. Witnesses told Troopers that a woman was forced into a vehicle that was then reported to be traveling north on Interstate 57.

State Troopers located the vehicle near milepost 217 and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, an adult male, fled and a pursuit began.

Officials said the chase ended with the suspect being taken into custody at the intersection of Short and Columbia Street in Mansfield. The woman was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Officials said they will release more information when it becomes available.