CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — MANIA: The ABBA Tribute is making two stops in Central Illinois next year, including Champaign’s Virginia Theatre and Springfield’s UIS Performing Arts Center in January 2024.

The Champaign Park District said the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) originally formed in 1999, and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls ever since.

With two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing songs, the show is fully live with fantastic staging, lighting, and effects, officials reported. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too, the park district said. From “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” to “Take a Chance on Me,” the band performs all of ABBA’s greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s, officials reported.

The performing arts center added that the iconic Swedish pop group is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough hit single “Waterloo” this year and MANIA can’t wait to share the joy of this huge milestone.

Officials said the MANIA: the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Recent highlights include a second run in London’s West End and an 80-date sell-out national tour in 2022-2023.

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of ABBA, UIS said.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute is coming to the Virginia Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2024. Tickets for the performance in Champaign go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 18.

Tickets for the Virginia Theatre performance cost between $27.50-$64.50, plus a per-ticket processing fee of $3.50-$6.50.

The show is will be coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on Thursday, Jan.18, 2024. Pre-sale tickets for the Springfield performance begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17. UIS said all remaining tickets, ranging from $25-$65, will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.