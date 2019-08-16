AARP IL calls for lower drug prices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– One organization is using their time at the State Fair to help lower the prices on your prescriptions.

AARP Illinois unveiled their giant calculator, reflecting the amount of money people in the state spend on prescription drugs every year. The calculator has been up and running since Sunday and the AARP IL team plans to update it every hour. Team members say this is all apart of a plan to encourage local and congressional lawmakers to do something about the prices.

“Fairgoers we have talked with so far are spending nearly 8,000 per year on their prescription medications. That’s a tremendous amount of money. Most of the people coming into our tent are people who are 50 plus, many of them are retirees, a lot of them are on fixed incomes,” said Ryan Gruenenfelder, Director of Advocacy and Outreach.

After the fair, the group will tour the calculator around the state before displaying it in front of policymakers at a conference on August 21st.