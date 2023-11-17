CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As we gear up for the holidays it’s important to have all travel necessities fulfilled. That includes getting your car checked.

AAA said more than 2.4 million Illinoisans will take a Thanksgiving road trip. In Champaign, Clay Dooley employees said the amount of customers they serve nearly doubles this time of year. Tire tread, antifreeze and forgetting to fuel up are some common things people don’t do. General manager Tyler Teague said getting these things done ahead of time will go a long way.

“Headlights are a big thing,” Teague said. “Wiper blades, we never know when you’ll need them until you try to use them in inclement weather. We also need to pay attention to getting brakes checked out. The belts, the hoses, all of our fluid levels.”

AAA expects to rescue over 360,000 stranded motorists nationwide.