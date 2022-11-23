FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving weekend, they will find some relief in their wallets as the price of gas continues to fall.

The American Automobile Association said that at the start of this week, the national average for a gallon of gasoline was down 11 cents from the start of the previous week, standing at $3.66. Illinois specifically saw one of the largest week-to-week decreases among individual states; the price of gas in the state fell 16 cents.

However, while lower than last week, the national average is still the highest it has ever been for Thanksgiving since AAA started keeping track in 2000.

“The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA. “But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”

The fall in gas prices can be attributed to a fall in demand for gas since last week and a rise in gas stocks. As demand remains low and stocks continue to grow, drivers will likely see this decrease in price continue through the holiday.

AAA provided several gas prices for different regions and cities in and around Illinois, including Chicago, Champaign, and Springfield. A table of these prices can be viewed below: