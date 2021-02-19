A week-long delay in mail delivery is raising questions

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a neighborhood in Danville are wondering why they’re not getting their mail.

Some did get a delivery today after waiting for a week. People in Champaign said they had the same problem a few days ago. Both the Champaign and Danville Post Offices sent a news release asking people to clear snow and ice, but neighbors say… they already did. Now — they’re questioning whether this is the real reason for the delay.

Jamie Mattis McDaniels lives in Danville. Today she got her mail. It had been six days since she last saw her mail carrier. He was on vacation, and no one took over the route while he was gone.

Just up the road, anford jones and his wife just got their first mail delivery in a week. It was their morning paper, and it came at 7:30pm.

Neighbors have tried reaching out to the post office directly, but have gotten no answers.

If bad weather is the reason for the delay, then this certainly isn’t the first time its happened.

But people in this Danville neighborhood don’t believe the snow is to blame. They said they want more honest communication from their post office about why their mail is late.

McDaniels said, “If they would just be honest about it and say ‘look we are having a shortage, we don’t have enough people. If you want your mail, come and pick it up.’ And then I think people would do that. I mean yeah its an inconvenience, but being lied to is the problem.”