URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A cultural center on the University of Illinois campus is receiving national recognition for its work.

The Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center is situated at the corner of Nevada Street and Matthews Avenue in Urbana. The director of the center says it’s a safe place for all students to simply be themselves. This is one reason why the Association for Black Cultural Centers named it Cultural Center of the Year.

“Being recognized by peers, folks from other Black cultural centers, adds another layer of prestige and honor,” Director Jazmyne Kellogg said, “because they do similar work, so they know what it takes to have a thriving cultural center. For me, it was impactful that our peers are saying, ‘We love what you’re doing, keep it up.'”

The award highlighted the center’s year-round programs on campus. Kellogg said this recognition helps them continue their mission.

“I think it helps elevate our work to various spaces across campus and into our local communities, so that people know we are a place that wants to collaborate — not just with campus — but also with folks from Champaign-Urbana,” she said.

That wasn’t the only national award for the center. U of I senior and Kellogg’s mentee, Lauren Purchase, was named the Undergraduate of the Year.

“I think she’s the best example of what happens when our students truly live their passions and are involved in our space” Kellogg said.

Purchase hopes this encourages other students to get involved with the program.

“We’re a very open place,” Purchase said. “We do amazing programs. The directors here are amazing. So I think we just encourage students to come visit, but also know that the students and staff here are very welcoming at all times.”

The center is open to all students, most days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.