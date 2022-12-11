SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A 22-year-old Springfield man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head.

Police say they were called to South 5th St. for a report of two people in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar with guns. When police arrived, they say they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away.

Officials say police found the victim, who was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Police say the car that left the scene was stopped near I-72 and Veteran.

The suspects were taken into the police department for questioning.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Springfield police or the Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.