CHAMPAIGN, Ill,. (WCIA) — Summer is inching closer and closer, and the Champaign Park District officially turned on the water at a couple of their fountains.

That includes the Prayer of the Rain Fountain in West Side Park and the Fraker Memorial at Clark Park.

The Park District said turning on these fountains will help bring even more people out.

“Generally, people just getting together and having picnics and playing in the playground…it really means a lot to the community to be able to gather in that way,” Chelsea Norton with the Park District said. “Nature is so healing and we’re happy to bring that to the community.”

Janyla Williams said she goes to West Side Park with her friends after school fairly frequently. They were all excited to see the water flowing when they were hanging out there on Wednesday.

This weekend, the Park District is kicking off its Summer Concert Series at Hessel Park. Edison Middle School bands will be there from 2-5 p.m.

For a full list of summer events, visit the Park District website.