Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife.

On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith.

The state’s attorney said Norma was shot and killed.

Don is being held in Vermilion County Jail with first-degree murder charges.

Community members said the couple kept to themselves, not many people knew them. Neighbors said it is a sad situation and the Smiths were great to have nearby. Their thoughts and prayers are with the family’s loved ones.

The state’s attorney said Smith faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted.