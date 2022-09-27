CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign.

It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball.

It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from the high school.

Tonight, the planning team held an open house to answer questions. Right now, they are finishing up the bathroom and concessions building, landscaping, and turf.

“The big visual change people will see is the artificial turf, so both fields, the soccer field, and the softball infield have artificial turf,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, director of capital projects and planning for the Champaign Unit 4 school district. “That’s coming the first week of November, so when that rolls out, it’s a dramatically different view of the sight because of all the green.”

To learn more, click here.