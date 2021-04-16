A new sports complex has fans excited for opening day

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA) —

After years of planning and a year and a half of construction, the Rantoul Family Sports Complex is officially open. Its hosting its first baseball and softball players today.

You can hear the crack of the bat, crowds are cheering. People say they’re excited for this opening weekend.

The Rantoul Mayor threw out the first pitch and lots of area officials are here. The complex is expected to bring in millions of dollars.

“Rantoul’s going to see a ton of business at the hotels, the restaurants, the shopping, but Champaign County in general is also going to see that,” Ryan Reid, Director of Sports Operations, said.

Gameday USA has eleven tournament weekends already scheduled and there’s nearly sixty teams here for this weekend. Staff say they are excited all their hard work is paying off.

“With any opening day, everyone’s pumped. Everyone’s exceptionally excited to be outside now because we’ve had such a rough 2020,” Reid said.

The complex also has soccer, football, and t-ball fields. Concession stands are closed, but there were area food trucks, all still celebrating opening day.