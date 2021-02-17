A new outdoor activity could be making its way to this community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has forced so many indoor activities to shut down, and its left parents wondering where they can take their kids to have some fun.

A new outdoor ice skating rink could be the solution for people in Champaign.

It all started with one woman’s love for ice skating. Stephanie Ceman grew up in Central Wisconsin, where she would ice skate on frozen lakes. She recently went back to visit her family, and took her niece and nephew out on the ice with her.

Ceman noticed how popular the indoor ice rink at the University of Illinois was. Now that its been closed down for the pandemic, and knowing that skating on frozen lakes here is prohibited, she came up with the idea of building an outdoor ice skating rink for her community.

She reached out to her friends first, to see if they liked her idea. Then, she had her friend, Margaret Etienne create a post on a website called Nextdoor, to gauge whether or not others were interested. The support has been overwhelming with more than 150 people encouraging Ceman and Etienne to bring the idea to the Champaign Park District. So they did.

The Champaign Park District has now assembled a team to look further into the project. Next week, the team will visit the manmade ice rink in Pontiac and talk with local leaders about cost, style, and maintenance.

One of the main questions is where to put the rink. Some have suggested using baseball fields or basketball courts.

This isn’t a done deal yet. There are still a lot of decisions to be made. This, of course, includes the cost, and how it will be paid for. But on that same Nextdoor post, neighbors have been saying that they would be willing to donate the money to make it happen.