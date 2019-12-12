A Magical Cirque Christmas dazzles audience

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People got a chance to experience a holiday show unlike any other Wednesday night.

A Magical Cirque Christmas took the stage at the Virginia Theatre. It started touring last year.

The show combines live circus acts with live holiday music. The theater said having the Cirque perform was a special event.

“We do a lot of great shows here. We have rock concerts, we have ZZ Top, Styx, we have Lyle Lovett , we do musicals ballet,” said Mitch Marlow, Virginia Theatre Sales and Public Relations Manager. “This is a circus type acrobatic show, rounds out the season really nicely, it’s a very special show, it barely fits on our stage, so we’re excited to be able to have it.”

Marlow said tickets for the event sold out quickly. He hopes the Cirque will be back in the future.