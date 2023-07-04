TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Bill Kennedy is well-known in Our Town Taylorville, and has a special job. He’s the clock keeper at the Christian County Courthouse, right in the center of town.

For Kennedy, regularly climbing 160 stairs to the top of the courthouse has become routine. It’s a place with a lot of history — it was built in 1902.

In his 40-year career, he knows the building inside and out.

“The courthouse here is the most architecturally significant building that we have in the county,” Kennedy described.

He’s uncovered even more history over the years while caring for the clock at the top. He discovered a dome while climbing the tower, but no one else could see its beauty from the other side.

“The dome had encountered various kinds of structural failures over the years,” Kennedy said. “The reason why no one could see it was because they just decked it off. They put a false ceiling under it because of the difficulties that it had.”

So, crews started on a project and uncovered the stained-glass dome.

“We put the new glass all mostly in one area and you can’t tell now which is new and which is old,” he described.

Kennedy is happy to keep what he calls the “best parts of the courthouse” alive, in the town he has always called home.

“History is important because if it was gone…there’s no way of ever getting it back,” he said. “If you did something to destroy this courthouse, you would destroy the downtown. It is the center of this little town.”