CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — National Nonprofit Day is a chance to raise awareness of organizations that work to make communities a better place to live.

Nonprofit Day was celebrated on Thursday and there are more than 1.5 million nonprofits in the country. But they may not be on everyone’s radar. Some people might think they are organizations with tax breaks, using all the money they accumulate to better their area. But there is a little more to it than that.

Nicole Frydman, Director of Uniting Pride of Champaign County, said helping others is still the main objective.

“Basically, the idea is that the money that we bring in is supposed to go back out into the community,” she said.

Frydman said it may sound simple, but money is not always easy to stretch, especially when the mission is just part of the cost.

Community Choices Director Becca Obuchowski said there is a whole other side to running an organization like hers, which is a group that helps people with developmental disabilities. She said there is also mundane housekeeping, like paying bills and hiring qualified workers. Although people always come first.

“I think, unlike a business environment, where you’re really focused on trying to make money, we’re really focused on trying to figure out what it is that people need,” Obuchowski said.

Nonprofits are not just run by volunteers. Obuchowski recalled a time when someone working on her house asked about her line of work.

“If you work at a nonprofit, how are you going to pay me?” she recalled the worker asking. “And I was, like, ‘Well, I’m not a volunteer. I do get paid.'”

While people might not be familiar with all the inner workings of nonprofits, they can be sure that the people who work them all have one thing in common.

“To actually do services, provide programming and help make our little area here a little bit better than it was yesterday,” Fryman said.

When all the behind-the-scenes work gets a little tedious, it is the passion to help others that continues to motivate them.

“It is exactly why we come to work, and it is why we keep coming to work,” Fryman said. “And it’s why we’re going to keep coming to work even when it’s hard.”

Frydman said another reason why donations are important is because the grant process can be fickle. She said they have to apply every year and there are no guarantees, which makes donations all the more important.