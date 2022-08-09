URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school.

In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964.

Photo courtesy: Urbana School District

Now, the district is looking to see if anyone can recognize the names on the cards or knows the student in the photo.

“Such a fun discovery,” said officials. “It would be interesting if anyone knew the story behind how they got there.”