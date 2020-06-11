A look at Jasper’s Journey

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-year-old boy is struggling for his life battling leukemia.

It is extremely rare for babies to have this cancer, but Jasper was diagnosed in November. It aggressively spread and he has had chemo treatments almost every day since then.

He went into remission, but recently relapsed. “Sadly, it’s the only life he’s known,” said Tricia Swafford, Jasper’s mother. “That’s hard as a parent, knowing that’s all he knows. It makes it easier in a sense because he’s comfortable in the hospital. But you take every day as it comes.” His big sister chose to get her blood tested to see if she is a match. If she is, they will be able to do a bone marrow transplant treatment, which would help to keep him alive longer.

The family will have to pay for all of those medical bills because insurance will not cover it. If you would like to help, click here.