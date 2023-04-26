SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon on the fourth floor in the Capitol and decided to take an elevator down to his next meeting.

As he entered by himself, the senator didn’t expect for an eventful ride down. But the elevator suddenly fell almost two stories.

“It was a little unsettling for sure,” he recounted Wednesday. “You know, a little unnerving. I won’t say I was too focused for about an hour after that.”

After the emergency brake kicked in on the elevator, Rose was stuck because the elevator was above the second floor. He needed the Secretary of State Police and building engineers to rescue him.

He lost track of time while stuck, but Rose estimates he was in the elevator for 10-15 minutes.

“I’m like, well, I better not use my cell phone much because I want to make sure I can keep the battery alive,” Rose said. “You know, all those things you don’t really ever think about, you start thinking about.”

One of the groups waiting to meet the senator was Champaign County Association of Realtors. Jayme Ahlden, one of the realtors scheduled to talk with Rose, learned that he was stuck in the elevator. She recorded once rescuers were able to release the doors.

“You could tell by his face, he was very relieved to get out of the elevator,” Ahlden said. “It was hot and stuffy at the Capitol building yesterday, so I’m sure he was very relieved to get out of there.”

Video courtesy of Jayme Ahlden

The Mahomet senator continued with his day and met with the realtors not long after escaping the elevator. He thanks the officers who rescued him from being stuck and hopes the Capitol architect can inspect the elevator soon.

“Hats off to the Secretary of State Police and also the building engineers who got the doors open and took care of it,” Rose said.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, which manages the Capitol Complex, said the building have a maintenance contract with Cardinal Elevator Inc. Technicians check the elevators monthly and completed repairs on the elevator Wednesday morning, according to the spokesperson.

The Secretary of State did not respond to a question from WCIA on what caused the elevator to drop.