DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Decatur is looking for a new place to stay and live after their home was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a two-story house. The homeowner told responders all occupants and their pet had evacuated the house.

The fire started on the back deck of the house and spread to the inside. A second arriving fire engine helped extinguish the fire on the second story while other firefighters went to the roof to provide ventilation to assist those on the inside fighting the fire. The fire was eventually extinguished, but the structure suffered “extensive” damage. No one was hurt.

Ameren responded to secure the utilities and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, consisting of two adults and four children.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Neil Elder are investigating what caused the fire.