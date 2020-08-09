A group is making an effort to bring attention to local hisotry

DECATUR,Ill. (WCIA)- The History of the Heartland has always tried to preserve the culture and history of Decatur, and now they’re doing so in a different way. “It’s really a celebration of Decatur’s rich history both its structures and its history of its people, so we have events going on all week that”s bring public attention to all those different aspects of the community and its history,” said committee member Bret Robertson.



Since historic preservation week is August 9th-15th, they’re kicking off the event with an architectural scavenger hunt. It’s highlighting different buildings and historical features of the city. The group used to only share its History through telling oral stories, but now they want to make it more hands on. “We want people to start to become more aware of all the different organizations there are that are involved with historic preservation across the city many of whom who are participating in events this week,” said Robertson.



One of the businesses participating is the Avon theatre. They’ll be showing the film Decatur 1955. Theatre owner Susan Burke thinks it’s an excellent way for people to reflect on how downtown Decatur has evolved. “It’s done to show people the different businesses. If you were interested in moving into the area, it shows a lot of downtown and the lake and people swimming in the lake and just the businesses and recreational opportunities available at that time.”

The movie will be show on August 13th at 7 P.M.

If you want a full list of the events going on throughout History preservation week, you can go History of the Heartland’s Facebook page.