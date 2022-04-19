DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It has been years in the making, and the day is finally here. Danville’s vision for a new casino is coming to life.

The city broke ground Tuesday on the Golden Nugget casino. It will be built at 204 Eastgate Drive off of I-74.

“This is history in the making and it is going to be a game-changer for all of us here in Danville and Vermilion County,” Mayor Rickey Williams said.

The city will soon be home to the sixth Golden Nugget casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction and the economic development opportunities ahead. They expect the casino to bring in millions of dollars in extra revenue for the city.

It took years to get here. Fertitta Entertainment CEO Gerry Del Prete said there were plenty of setbacks. But, they were committed to getting the job done.

“I think we all sort of hung in there and persevered. To see us here today – this beautiful day as a matter of fact – is a testament to the resilience of the community and our partners so we are thrilled,” he said.

Construction will continue over the next year. Some of the current buildings on the site of the future casino will have to be demolished. When finished, they expect it to open up hundreds of full-time employment opportunities.

Developers estimate the casino will cost $97,000,000 to build. It is slated to open in March of 2023.