DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is looking at bids to make improvements to Garfield Park. They narrowed it down to the lowest bid: $12.6 million. That will cover the pool, mechanical building, bathhouse, and slide system.

We spoke with some people who feel it’s too much money for the project. But one park neighbor and lifelong resident say it is just what the community needs.

“I believe that with improving that particular park, that it will start– hopefully with the violence and things it’s been not only the Danville community but other communities that we can show that its some positivity in this community,” said Brenda Brown.

The city council will vote on the decision at tonight’s meeting.