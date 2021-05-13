An unexpected catch: Champaign man reels in a strange fish

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An unexpected catch! One Champaign man found one strange fish at Kaufman Lake.

Mike Flanigan has been fishing there for almost 40 years.

However, he caught something different on Monday and believes it to be an alligator gar or a shortnose gar.

“Surprise,” said Flanigan. “There was no way I could have known it was coming. It just really really surprised me. I stayed away from the teeth.”

Flanigan usually catches catfish and gets the occasional bass during his fishing adventures.