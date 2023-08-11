RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s hard to believe, but summer breaks from school are coming to a close.

“I like summer because it’s fun and you can get to hang out with all of your friends in the neighborhood,” said Landynn Panepinto, a third grader.

Soon, she’ll be trading in summer splashes for books and laptops. Whether kids like it or not, they’ll be reading and writing in the classroom before they know it. But for many, that’s not without a trip to the doctor first for back-to-school vaccines.

This is a list from the Illinois Department of Public Health including all required immunizations. If your child hasn’t gotten all required shots yet, Christina Jones, the lead nurse for Rantoul Schools, said it’s not too late.

“At the beginning of the school year, there are lots of opportunities,” she said. “Doctors usually open up their schedules and the majority of their schedules is committed to just giving physicals.”

She said vaccines are important to stay healthy, and many of her students are ready to go. It’s a record year for the Rantoul District with 96% of students vaccinated and with completed physicals.

Jones knows it wouldn’t be possible without accessible health care. The school district partners with Promise Health and the Carle Mobile Clinic.

“It’s all in an effort to make sure all of our parents have the opportunity to get their student a physical and the proper immunizations that are required,” Jones explained.

Parents like Chrissy York think it’s helpful.

“I think it’s really great because there are some parents that can’t get into the doctors and do those things,” York said.

Jones is glad she could help.

“If they’re not healthy, they can’t learn,” she said.

There will be one more mobile clinic for Rantoul students on their first day of school on August 16. It will be at J.W. Eater Junior High.

In Champaign, the Carle Mobile Clinic will be at Centennial High School on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You need an appointment and can make one with this link.