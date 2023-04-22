CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Saturday is Earth Day, and it’s another reminder that it takes everyone to keep mother nature healthy and green.

People from across the Champaign area worked to do just that on Saturday morning. It was part of the Boneyard Creek cleanup.

William Schoell, one of the organizers with the Champaign Park District, said this year was a record year with 950 people registered.

He said if we don’t take care of the earth now by picking up trash and removing invasive species, things could get worse down the line.

“We’re lucky to have natural area experts from various park districts come out and help us,” Schoell said. “We’re going to remove 50 cubic yards of trash and remove acres of invasive species. We’re keeping the environment nice and getting the community together for a common goal.”

He said it’ll also help keep the animals safe and waterways clean.

If you missed the event, there are other park clean-up days ahead. Visit the Champaign Park District website for more information.