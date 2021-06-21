9-year-old Girl Hits Historic Homerun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a few practice swings at home plate from the crowd, dad moved Tailynn Sutton into her stance. Then came the pitch and a powerful swing and that ball was going, going, and gone.

Dad, Cory Sutton was behind the camera filming Tailynn at bat. He said when he realized it had gone over the fence he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“After I saw it go over the fence I ran into the field. I wanted to make sure I was one of those hands she was able to slap as she came around third,” he said.

Not only did Tailynn hit a home run her first year back to softball, but she also made history. She’s the only girl in her league to ever hit a homerun!

She said she had no idea her hit would be the one.

“Cause in the video it looked like it was going straight instead of up because I swung the bat straight,” she said.

A homerun hit, making history, with advice from dad on fathers day.

Cory said he couldn’t ask for a better gift.

“This will be a fathers day that I will never forget. It’s something that I can take to my grave that my daughter made history on fathers day using tips her father gave her,” he said.