9-year old faces five charges of 1st degree murder

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 9-year old is set to be charged with five counts of first degree murder in connection to a mobile home fire which killed five people in April. The juvenile will also be charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

The blaze killed 1-year old Ariel Wall, 2-year olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall, 34-year old Jason Wall and 69-year old Kathryn Murray.

Authorities say the fire was intentionally set. The suspect’s name will not be released due to age, but was referred to as a ‘he’ by Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger.

Minger also said felony murder will apply to the murder charges. The incident was ruled as a homicide nearly two weeks into investigating.

Goodfield is about half-way between Peoria and Bloomington.