9-pin memorial event for 11-year-old boy who died

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Lanes a Old Orchard Bowling Alley were lit green in remembrance of an 11-year-old boy who died unexpectedly in November.

Family of Daniel Ennis invited the Champaign-Urbana community to go bowling to help raise money for his charity.

9-pin bowling was Ennis’ favorite game to play. Guests could purchase tickets to bowl, green sweaters, and even green shirts to help.

His favorite color was green, so all are encouraged to get their green apparel.

Proceeds from this event will go to Daniel’s Buddy Fund at Unity Junior High.