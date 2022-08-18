DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur.

Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address climate change, water quality, and other challenges on farmland.

Lake Decatur’s Quality Initiative’s objective is to collaborate with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service with 53 partners to help farmers and landowners.

“The goal is to achieve measurable and quantifiable improvements in water quality, specifically reducing sediment and nitrates,” the city said in a press release.

Officials said this project aims to reduce 50% of sediment and 20% of nitrate nitrogen flowing into Lake Decatur.

“This is an exciting opportunity to continue our efforts to improve the water quality in Lake Decatur,” said Jennifer Gutner, Watershed and Lake Manager. “We greatly appreciate the voluntary participation of our 53 grant partners who are critical to the success of this 5-year-long initiative.”